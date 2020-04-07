FORECAST: Thunderstorms for some overnight into early Wednesday

- EARLY WEDNESDAY: Clusters of showers & thunderstorms 2-6 a.m.
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY THURSDAY: Gusty thunderstorms / some strong to severe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We have a better chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight approaching from the north after 2 a.m. Some stronger storms with wind and hail are possible, but the main threat will be northeast of our area. Lows overnight will be mild in the 60s.
The early morning storm activity will fade or exit before dawn Wednesday. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible, but the next batch of storms will likely wait to arrive until after midnight. Highs tomorrow will reach the 70s and low 80s once again.
The batch of storms arriving after midnight Wednesday night may contain some stronger storms with wind and hail, but they’ll be out of our hair by dawn Thursday morning as temperatures fall into the 40s. While a leftover shower or two will be possible early Thursday, most of the day will be dry. Partly sunny skies will be around as highs get only into the 60 degree range Thursday afternoon.
