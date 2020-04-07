FORECAST: Warm, windy Tuesday; strong storms possible Wednesday

- EARLY WEDNESDAY: Clusters of strong/severe t-storms possible
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Line of strong/severe t-storms possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Today will be partly sunny and humid with highs in the low 80s. There will be a risk for an isolated thunderstorm but most areas will remain dry. It will also be breezy with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH.
Windy and warm this evening with a batch of thunderstorms dropping in from the north late; some storms could contain high winds and hail. We’ll monitor this carefully.
Early morning thunderstorms possible; some storms may be strong. We will see a brief break from the rain before some sun breaks help fire up more scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs tomorrow will reach the 70s and low 80s once again.
By late Wednesday night into early Thursday, the next and final round of storms moves in. These storms could potentially be strong to severe. Lows will be near 50 degrees Thursday morning once the storms exit.
