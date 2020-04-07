GE Appliances manufactures face shields for healthcare workers, first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - GE Appliances and the FirstBuild facility at the University of Louisville have teamed up to manufacture face shields for healthcare workers and first responders.
According to a release, engineers will be producing the face shields through 3-D printing technology available at GE Appliances and FirstBuild. These masks will then be donated to several places, including UofL Healthcare for distribution to medical workers.
“It’s an emergency where everyone is pulling together to do what they can do. And this is something where we have a unique capability," Nick Okruch, 3-D Technologies Technical Director at GE Appliances said. "It’s nice to be able to put it to use for the benefit of everyone, especially those that are out there helping us on the front lines.”
Several other local businesses have stepped in to help increase productions of face masks, including Southern Indiana businesses Maker13, Samtec, Jones Machine & Tool and Owings Patterns.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.