JCPS board discusses changes to 2019-2020 school calendar amid school closures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Non-Traditional Instruction beginning Tuesday for Jefferson County Public School students, the Board of Education hosted a teleconference to discuss possible changes to this year’s school schedule, as well as for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
JCPS announced back in March that it would close for three weeks between March 16 and April 6 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The time was used to prevent further spread of the virus as well as to prepare for the district’s NTI plan to continue instruction of students at home.
During Monday’s teleconference with the Board of Education, they reviewed possible changes to this year’s schedule in order to add missed days back into rotation.
Several proposed changes include making May 1 and May 19 instructional days. May 1 was initially off for the Kentucky Oaks, while May 19 was the date for the primary election. Both events have been rescheduled due to the pandemic.
The board would then ask for some of the emergency time missed to be forgiven in order to have students released by June 3 and instructional staff by June 4.
For the 2020-2021 school year, September 4, the new date of the Kentucky Oaks, would be a non-instructional off day. There would be two Kentucky Oaks days within the calendar year, and the last day for students and teachers would be pushed back one day to compensate for this.
Employees also discussed that they would get paid full contract days for all days they were scheduled.
The schedule would need to be approved in a Board Meeting later on in order for the calendar changes to take effect.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.