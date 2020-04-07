JCPS makes calendar changes amid coronavirus shutdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Changes have been made to the JCPS school calendar amid the coronavirus crisis.
The school board hosted a teleconference to discuss changes to the this year’s school schedule.
The board is now proposing May 1 and May 19 to be instructional days. Students were originally scheduled to be off those days, for Oaks Day and primary election day.
The board is also asking for some emergency time to be forgiven. Right now, the last day for school for students is set for June 3 and June 4 for staff.
JCPS has been closed since March 16, and will remain closed until further notice.
