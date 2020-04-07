Learn with the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team during Weather Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In these uncertain times you can count on the expertise of the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
Join our weather experts on Wednesday at 1 p.m. as they tackle the topic of the Water Cycle, How Clouds Form and The Weather That Surrounds Us.
Be a part of the discussion each Wednesday in April on the WAVE 3 News App on mobile, Roku, Amazon Fire or WAVE 3 News Facebook for a virtual class in weather and science.
SCHEDULE
- April 8 at 1 p.m. - Water Cycle, Clouds & The Weather
- April 15 at 1 p.m. - TV Weather - how we make a forecast and put it on all platforms (a day in the life)
- April 22 at 1 p.m. - Severe Weather - floods, tornadoes, hail & lightning
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.