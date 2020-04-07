Man shot in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was seriously injured in a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 2100 block of Wilson Avenue around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, according the Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in serious condition. Mitchell said he is expected to survive.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
