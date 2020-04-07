Mayor addresses latest in Louisville’s fight against COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville remains Kentucky’s most active area for COVID-19 cases. As the city deals with the growing number of infections, more questions are coming out about the virus itself.
Mayor Greg Fischer has made it a point on his Facebook Q-and-A sessions to take questions from concerned Louisvillians.
Tuesday, he was joined by two people fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines.
Dr. Monalisa Tailor works in internal medicine for Norton Health. One of the things she highlighted Tuesday was her conversations with some of her colleagues in larger cities like New York and Boston, where she said they’ve seen their hospitals split in half: wings infected by COVID-19 and those not.
“We’re not to that point yet (in Louisville)," Tailor said. “But that’s kind of what our future may look like.”
Over at UofL Health, Dr. Jon Klein, Vice Dean for Research, said they've now developed a test that can find if a recovered patient not only has an antibody that can fight the virus, but one that is effective in that fight.
In the meantime, it's a waiting game for a vaccine approval.
"If they begin to show positive effects, they probably won’t be rolled out for the rest of us for at least another six to 18 months,” Klein said.
Fischer also addressed Easter, Passover, and the week of religious tradition ahead in Tuesday’s session. Despite the doings of the rest of the state, he said people in Louisville need to stay home. He said something like a drive-thru Easter service wouldn’t work.
“If in Louisville we had drive-thru services, we would literally have hundreds of thousands of people moving around the city at the same time,” Fischer said. “That is impossible for people not to interact with each other when that takes place. That would lead to like a tinder box for this virus to get moving again.”
The doctors who spoke with Fischer suggested wearing a cloth mask while outside, in order to save surgical masks for healthcare workers and first responders.
