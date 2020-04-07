Mayville Baptist pastor questions why churches aren’t ‘essential’

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - With many churches now looking to hold Easter services remotely and keeping their doors closed, a local pastor who held service on Palm Sunday is doubling down.
Maryville Baptist Reverend Jack Roberts posted on Facebook questioning why Walmart, Lowe’s and Home Depot are deemed essential but churches are not.
“I’ve had cancer five times so I’m not worried about this virus,” Roberts told WAVE 3 News on Sunday. “If you’re so worried about it, let the doctor walk up to you and tell you five times you’ve got cancer. I should not be here if it wasn’t for God.”
Governor Andy Beshear over the weekend mentioned several known instances in Kentucky of people contracting the coronavirus at church.
