Mayville Baptist pastor questions why churches aren’t ‘essential’
“I have a copy both of the US Constitution and the constitution of the state of Kentucky,” Pastor Jack Robert of Maryville Baptist Church said. “They both say what [Governor Andy Beshear] is doing is illegal.”
By Shellie Sylvestri | April 6, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 11:44 PM

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - With many churches now looking to hold Easter services remotely and keeping their doors closed, a local pastor who held service on Palm Sunday is doubling down.

Maryville Baptist Reverend Jack Roberts posted on Facebook questioning why Walmart, Lowe’s and Home Depot are deemed essential but churches are not.

Time to put on your thinking hats. If someone says we know the church spreads the virus , Walmart, Lowe’s, Home Depot...

“I’ve had cancer five times so I’m not worried about this virus,” Roberts told WAVE 3 News on Sunday. “If you’re so worried about it, let the doctor walk up to you and tell you five times you’ve got cancer. I should not be here if it wasn’t for God.”

Governor Andy Beshear over the weekend mentioned several known instances in Kentucky of people contracting the coronavirus at church.

