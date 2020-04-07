McDonald’s franchise donates meals to Baptist Health Floyd

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Medical staff at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany had a new reason to smile behind their masks.
The Saliba McDonald’s franchise has been delivering meals while everyone is home and Tuesday they delivered on a new level to help medical essential workers.
McDonald’s provided sandwiches, burgers, nuggets and more to 200 staff members at the hospital.
Executive Director of the Floyd Memorial Foundation Meredith Lambe said whether it’s in the form of food or donations, it means the world to the staff to get support during a time when they have never been more stressed in their careers.
“We’re finding that food really does feed the soul,” Lambe said. “By McDonald’s providing food during this critical time, this really challenging time in healthcare, it just means so much for them to know the community is rallying behind them. They’re on the front line doing the best they can."
To help staff members, Lambe said there are two funds on with the Floyd Memorial Foundation. One helps provide PPE for staff and provide funds for medical care and another helps provide meals.
You can find more info on FloydFoundation.org.
