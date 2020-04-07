Mental health professional offers free “Flatten the Curve” support group

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The U.S. Surgeon General sounded the alarm that this week may be one of the toughest for Americans facing the coronavirus.
Messages like that may not be meant to scare people, but they certainly can. That’s why a Louisville therapist is helping people cope with a new reality and come together at a time when it’s physically hard to do so.
True North Counseling is offering free online ‘Flatten the Curve’ support groups.
“Part of our focus is, how do they begin living a life that is their new normal?” Mark Neese, the business’ owner and founder, explained to WAVE 3 News.
Neese said that's one of his main objectives when offering free counseling and online support groups.
"What we do is help people rethink how they're living their lives," he said. "Not what they're not able to do, but what are they doing, in a more positive way."
The therapist said an already organized group is specifically for parents and children, but anybody needing help can reach out. While a therapist will be in group sessions to help facilitate discussion and offer tips, just talking to others is helpful in itself.
"This isn't just therapists telling parents what to do," Neese said. "It's parents talking about how they're coping with this and that way supporting each other. Just hearing somebody talk about what somebody else is doing to get through this is a supportive thing."
Neese adds one way he’s been getting through the new stresses of life is through meditation and thinking about activities he likes to do.
