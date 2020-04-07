National guard deployed to help feed Kentucky residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky National Guard troops in Louisville prepared boxes of food for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Even more boxes were prepared at “Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland” (FAKH) in Elizabethtown. The items will go to various hunger relief programs of FAKH that serves 42 counties in Kentucky and ensures everyone who needs food gets it.
The guards were activated by Governor Andy Beshear and he said troops will sort, box, and distribute donated non-perishable food items and deliver food through no-touch food distributors.
“The national guard is going to be called on for a variety of reasons this one specifically is to ensure that those who need meals get meals and we’re always here to help serve the commonwealth of Kentucky," 2nd Lt. Jacob Flora told WAVE 3 News. "So this is going to be a vital mission to ensure that anyone in need is going to be able to eat in these difficult times.”
FAKH also prepared boxes specifically for senior citizens, backpacks full of food for children and boxes of food for other adults, as well.
