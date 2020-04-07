No charges for former Nowhere Bar employee in customer’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No charges will be filed against a former employee of Nowhere Bar in the death of Christopher McKinney, 35.
McKinney, who was from Louisville, died from his injuries after an altercation with the employee at the Bardstown Road bar in early January.
LMPD detectives initially told WAVE 3 News their investigation revealed McKinney was being escorted out of the bar for unruly behavior, and that’s when witnesses say he and a Nowhere Bar employee got into a brief altercation that led to McKinney to being knocked out.
He later died at University Hospital.
The investigation was turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. Tuesday, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Jeff Cooke told WAVE 3 News, “Our office has completed its review of the incident and concluded that criminal charges are not appropriate.“
