Physician arrested following Norton Commons confrontation captured on video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man seen on cellphone video allegedly shoving young girls and strangling another was arrested Tuesday.
John Rademaker faces one count of first-degree strangulation and three counts of harassment with physical contact, according to a statement just sent out by LMPD at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers were called out to Norton Commons on Friday night on a report that a man had shoved several young females and tried to strangle another. Video of the incident surfaced on Reddit over the weekend. The short clip showed the man, believed to be Rademaker, shoving several young females, then going to the ground and strangling one of their friends.
The video was posted under the headline “Man strangles teenage girl for failing to social distance.”
A redacted LMPD incident report Monday included the strangulation allegation. The short narrative in the report read: “Without consent, suspect applied pressure to victims throat and impeded her breathing.” But no arrest had been made until Tuesday afternoon.
Baptist Health on Monday confirmed the man was an independent contractor who works as a physician on one of its health campuses. While the hospital did not identify Rademaker in that confirmation Monday, a spokesperson said he was on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
