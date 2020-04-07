Sen. Rand Paul tests negative for COVID-19, volunteers at hospital

By Sarah Jackson | April 7, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 1:15 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Following a positive COVID-19 test, Sen. Rand Paul is now negative for the virus.

Paul posted on his Facebook page Tuesday and said he had been retested and the results were negative.

Paul also said he was volunteering at local hospitals to assist people in need of medical help, including coronavirus patients.

Paul tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March. He said he did not have any symptoms and got tested as a precaution because he has a damaged lung.

