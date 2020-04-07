Spreading light while social distancing? Sunrise wants to share your story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions of people across the world are in isolation and practicing social distancing guidelines in order to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. Though the times are uncertain, even dark for some, each day stories emerge detailing how people are making an effort to spread light throughout the world.
Many of those stories are right here in WAVE Country - and Sunrise wants to show them off!
Have you seen paintings and drawings of rainbows on sidewalks and in windows throughout your neighborhood? Are you getting creative in finding ways to connect with friends and family from afar? We want to hear your story!
Send your photo or video, along with your name and a description, to pix@wave3.com. Let us know what you’re doing to support others or how you’re spending your time social distancing. Your submission could make an appearance on WAVE 3 News Sunrise!
