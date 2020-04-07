StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

TONIGHT: Tracking some “big hailers” up into IN/OH later this afternoon and evening. These t-storm cells were merge into a line that will look like an arrow pointing toward WV. The main part of that should miss us to the east with the more damaging wind threat. However, the western side could impact parts of southern IN and N KY. Timing of this looks to be after 2am and it could even get delayed until 6am. Just depends on the angle/speed of the main complex. We’ll be watching it.