Study: Kentucky among states with most at-risk groups

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seventy-six million Americans are over 60 years old with underlying health conditions, according to the CDC, and officials have determined they are the most at-risk in terms of contracting the coronavirus.
When it comes to those at-risk populations, a new study puts Kentucky near the top of the list of states facing the biggest challenges in the battle against the virus.
Quotewizard, a subsidiary of Lending Tree, used CDC information to determine that only West Virginia ranks higher.
Alabama rounds out the top three when it comes to the percentage of seniors with underlying conditions.
Minnesota, Colorado and Massachusetts have the lowest number of at-risk seniors.
The CDC reports that the elderly have accounted for 80 percent of deaths from the coronavirus in China and the U.S.
