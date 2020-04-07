Two Jefferson County deputies test positive for coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for the coronavirus, and three others are now quarantined, WAVE 3 News has learned.
JCSO Colonel Carl Yates said Tuesday the two deputies work in the same division which has a number of duties on the street, like serving warrants.
The others currently quarantined work in the courts security division, he said.
Yates also said five or six people from the same division of those who tested positive called into work Tuesday, using vacation days. He said the number of call-ins is not unusual.
Yates explained they did not articulate any concerns of showing symptoms of the virus. He said the division has at least 65 people in it, who are being urged to monitor their health.
Yates said if any employee exhibits symptoms, they would be placed on quarantine and be paid fully through an emergency leave fund.
He said they are concerned for all their employees, but they can’t shut down the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff John Aubrey said he is encouraging all employees to call their supervisors immediately if they do suspect something is wrong with their health, Yates said.
“We have a department of about 400 people,” Yates said. “If two people out of 400 are positive, we must be doing something right.”
