Walgreens to open drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Walgreens plans to open drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in seven states this week, including Kentucky.
Testing locations also will open in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas. It’s not clear yet which Kentucky locations will offer the testing.
The pharmacy chain said it worked with Department of Health and Human Services to select the locations based on where COVID-19 cases are rising.
Walgreens plans to be able to test as many as 3,000 people per day across these additional sites, utilizing Abbott’s new ID NOW COVID-19 test, which delivers positive results in as quickly as five minutes.
Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Patients will need to pre-register in advance in order to schedule an appointment for testing.
