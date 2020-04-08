ALERT DAY: Severe storm possible later tonight

- TONIGHT: 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Much cooler weather arrives Thursday and sticks around a while
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ALERT DAY continues with storms likely later this evening. Timing between 8 p.m. & 2 a.m. looks the best at this point across the WAVE 3 News viewing area (11 p.m.-1 a.m. for Louisville). The threats include damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes. We’ll be watching.
After waking up to temperatures in the 40s and early morning clouds, sunshine is expected on Thursday but it will be cooler overall. Northwest wind gusts near 30 MPH will battle April sunshine to allow temperatures to climb through the 50s.
It will be a breezy night with a period of light drizzle possible. A few snowflakes could even mix in to the north. The wind looks to prevent frost worries this time around. Lows in the 30s.
Friday will be another sunny, but cool, day with in the 50s expected.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.