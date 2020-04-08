Bats to re-air Louisville Slugger Field opening telecast; also rebroadcasting classic 2019 games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – With the start of the 2020 baseball season delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Louisville Bats are celebrating what would have been Opening Day by taking a step back into history.
This Sunday, April 12, marks the 20th anniversary of the first game played at Louisville Slugger Field as the then Louisville RiverBats played the Norfolk Tides before a packed house. That game, which was broadcast live on WAVE 3 News, will be streamed on the Bats Facebook page starting at 7:15 p.m. tomorrow night, April 9.
It’s all part of a league-wide initiative, #MiLBAtHomeOpener, which seeks to bring baseball to fans from the comfort of their very own homes.
The Bats will also re-air classic radio broadcasts from the 2019 season on Friday nights throughout the month of April on 790 WKRD beginning at 7 p.m. The schedule for the Bats Classics
Week 1: Friday, April 10 – Gwinnett at Louisville (from April 11, 2019)
Almost exactly one year to the day from last season, the Bats host their 2019 home opener against the Gwinnett Stripers. Louisville overcomes a 5-2 deficit to top Gwinnett 7-6 in thrilling fashion. Aristides Aquino homered and drove in three runs and Brian O’Grady went deep twice with three RBI.
Week 2: Friday, April 17 – Louisville at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (from July 19, 2019)
The Bats storm back with four home runs in the ninth inning to force extra innings against the RailRiders. Blake Trahan delivers in the clutch in the top of the 10th inning with a two-out, bases-loaded single that proved to be the difference for the Bats.
Week 3: Friday, April 24 – Gwinnett at Louisville (from July 23, 2019)
Six Louisville pitchers combine to limit Gwinnett to just one run on four hits, while Alex Blandino provides the spark for the Bats with a three-knock effort and walkoff homer in a 2-1 victory. The nailbiter was Louisville’s first walkoff win with a homer during a nine-inning game since 2016.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.