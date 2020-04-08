Blessings in a Backpack to get some help from Kim Kardashian

FILE - In this June 4, 2018 file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Source: Evan Agostini)
By Liz Adelberg | April 8, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 2:41 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-based Blessings in a Backpack will be getting some help from Kim Kardashian West.

The reality star and entrepreneur announced on Instagram that, due to the coronavirus outbreak, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of her new fragrance line will go to Blessings in a Backpack. The new fragrance, called KKW x Kris, launches on April 15 and costs $40 a bottle.

From April 15 to May 5, 20% of the proceeds will be donated to Blessings in a Backpack.

Blessings in a Backpack provides food on the weekends for children who might otherwise go hungry.

