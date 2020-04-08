Blessings in a Backpack to get some help from Kim Kardashian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-based Blessings in a Backpack will be getting some help from Kim Kardashian West.
The reality star and entrepreneur announced on Instagram that, due to the coronavirus outbreak, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of her new fragrance line will go to Blessings in a Backpack. The new fragrance, called KKW x Kris, launches on April 15 and costs $40 a bottle.
From April 15 to May 5, 20% of the proceeds will be donated to Blessings in a Backpack.
Blessings in a Backpack provides food on the weekends for children who might otherwise go hungry.
