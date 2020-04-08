Broadway to remain dark until June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The lights won’t be shining bright on Broadway anytime soon. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, shows will remain dark until June 7, according to the president of the Broadway League.
Charlotte St. Martin says, “Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatergoers and the thousands of people who work in the theater industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers and many other dedicated professionals.”
The decision was made in accordance with federal CDC guidelines and at the continued direction of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Broadway has been shut down since March 12, and shows were originally scheduled to resume on April 13.
