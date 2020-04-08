Clark Co. Health Department sets up donation boxes for PPE

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clark County Health Department has set up donation boxes for people to drop of donations of personal protective equipment.
“We knew we were going to need PPE,” Laura Lindley, administrator with the health department, told WAVE 3 News. “We knew there was a shortage of it.”
Lindley said they went through their own supply first a few weeks ago.
“We pulled all the PPE that we had from our department,” Lindley said. “It was all expired because it was from 2009 the H1N1.”
A shipment from the national stockpile delivered to Indiana was expired, too. The department reached out to the public for help.
"We got response right away from the school corporations, from private entities, retailers," Lindley said.
Other places including medical offices that are closed also donated PPE.
On Friday, the department put out four red donation boxes at the Jeffersonville Police Department, Clarksville Police Department, Sellersburg Police Department and the Clark County Health Department.
"These are boxes we purchased for our syringe service program to collect syringes," Lindley said.
WAVE 3 News found someone named Michelle dropping off donations.
"I think about what they've been going through and everything and that's kind of why I wanted to help as well," she told WAVE 3 News.
Lindley said every bit helps.
“Our front-line workers need it desperately and we are here to protect them so they can protect us.”
