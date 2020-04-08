18 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Louisville’s Treyton Oak Towers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A complex offering independent living and managed care for the elderly in Louisville has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus.
Treyton Oak Towers in Old Louisville is located on West Oak Street.
There are 18 cases at the facility, which breaks down to 13 residents and five staff members. Three of those with the virus have died.
Governor Andy Beshear confirmed a staff member with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working on site at the facility.
