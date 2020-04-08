Creating an emergency plan for your pets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The coronavirus pandemic has many of us taking extra precautions to keep our families safe. And because our pets are a part of the family, it’s important to have a plan for them too. The Kentucky Humane Society encourages pet owners to be prepared in the event of an emergency.
Here are some recommendations from the Kentucky Humane Society:
1. Know the facts. Keep up to date on the latest information from the CDC and also at kycovid19.ky.com, the official Team Kentucky source for information concerning COVID-19.
2. Unless you are hospitalized and live alone, keep your companion animals with you. Continue to take walks with your dog, but remember the 6-feet social distancing from other people and their pets.
3. If you do become too ill to physically care for your pet or you need to be hospitalized, who can take over for you? Have two emergency contacts prepared to take your pet if you become sick. If you don’t have anyone who can help, contact a local pet boarding facility to see if they accepting pets and what paperwork is needed. KHS’ Eastpoint Pet Resort is currently open for boarding with curbside drop off and pick up.
4. Prepare a pet supply kit.
The KY Humane Society recommends including the following items:
- Name and contact information for the person who can care for your pets
- Name and contact information for your back-up in case the first person is no longer able to help
- Food, treats, a leash, toys and any other supplies needed to care for your pet for at least two weeks
- A crate or carrier to transport your pet
- Vaccination records
- Collars with ID tags (and don’t forget to make sure your pet’s microchip information is up to date)
- Medications and prescriptions, along with a list of instructions
- Daily care instructions
- Contact information for your veterinary clinic
