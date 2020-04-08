Faith leaders prepare for holy week without gatherings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer marked the Holy Week by urging people to refrain from group and family gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“It breaks my heart just to say that because we want to hug on each other, we want to celebrate our faith traditions together,” Fischer said. “But we have to be smart as well.”
Fischer was following appeals from Gov. Andy Beshear for people to avoid in-person and drive-up services at Easter.
Fischer’s comments came on Wednesday, the first day of Passover, during a Facebook Live discussion with local faith leaders.
“Running through my mind, how ironic this Passover is going to be,” Adath Jeshurun Rabbi Robert Slosberg said. “A story about the Jews escaping plague at a time of plague.”
Several participating in the discussion described disruptions and finding successes in ministering to people by virtual means. Southeast Christian’s pastor Matt Reagan says there are virtual plans for Good Friday and Easter Sunday services.
“We’re leaning in as best we can, reaching people one at a time and not to get too caught up in what we’re missing," Reagan said.
Others spoke of the importance of shared virtues, including hope, patience and compassion.
“We just have to re-ignite this flame,” said Muhammad Babar, President of Muslim Americans for Compassion. “And tragedies like COVID-19 give us this opportunity.”
