Fischer shares racial data on county’s coronavirus patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced 76 new cases of the coronavirus in Jefferson County, and four more deaths.
During his daily video briefing Wednesday, Fischer confirmed the new cases represent the county’s largest single-day increase. Jefferson County now has a total of 478 cases. Thirty-one people have died from the virus that has caused a global panic this year.
The newest victims were a 63-year-old male and three others all age 90 or older, Fischer said.
As many cities have started reporting the racial makeup of their patients this week, Fischer offered some new data. He said racial data is not required on patient forms at hospitals, so the data he shared Wednesday applied to about 77 percent of all of the cases:
+ 64 percent of the patients are white, 27 percent are black, 9 percent are Asian and 0 percent are multi-racial
+ 75 percent of those who have died from the coronavirus were white, 20 percent were black and 4 percent were Asian
For context, the city’s population is 67-68 percent white, 22 percent black and 10 percent foreign-born, Fischer said.
The mayor has said all along that as testing expands, so, too, will the rate of reported infections. So while that is happening, Fischer said, the rate of increase is not alarming.
“What we’re really looking out for is exponential growth ... rapid, rapid increases like multiple days in a row where your case count is doubling,” he said. “We’re not seeing that. We’re thankful for that.”
Fischer again mentioned this week’s Easter services and Wednesday’s start of Passover as reasons most families would want to gather to celebrate, but asked residents to resist those temptations.
“It’s the Super Bowl of religious weeks,” he said. “But we’ve got to stay focused as we get through this. As we stay apart, the disease cannot transmit from one individual to another. Keep practicing social distancing ... six feet apart.”
