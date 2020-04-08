Free Ivy League classes to take while social distancing

By Brian Shlonsky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - How about adding “Harvard Educated” to your bragging rights?
The university, along with the seven other Ivy League schools, have added several hundred courses to an online list you can take for free while social distancing.
It’s a way to feed your brain while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Class Central compiled a list of around 500 free classes, offered in just about anything that might interest a person.
Some of the subjects include Machine Learning for Data Science at Columbia, Human Odyssey to Political Existentialism at Princeton and The Science of Well-Being at Yale.
You can find an organized list of all the classes offered by clicking here.
