JBS donates 1,000 pounds of meat to Dare to Care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dare to Care representatives say they've been through a lot since the group started 50 years ago, but they are grateful that the community has never hesitated to step up in a time of crisis.
And despite the global coronavirus crisis, the present is no exception.
Executive Director Brian Riendeau said the pandemic has put a tremendous strain on the organization’s resources. He said 650,000 more pounds of food were given to families last month than in March 2019.
On Wednesday, JBS Food Distribution helped with that need. It donated 1,000 pounds of meat to Dare to Care and area churches. Riendeau said the donation couldn't have been more crucial or timely.
“Protein is most often the hardest product for us to get our hands on,” Riendeau said. "It’s very expensive and it doesn’t tend to be donated frequently. So (Wednesday’s) donation from JBS couldn’t be more valuable or more important to Dare to Care or our clients.
District 4 Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith helped make the connection for the donation from JBS to Dare to Care after noticing a lack of food for certain communities. She said her district includes one of the poorest ZIP codes in the United States.
Although the future with COVID-19 is unknown, Riendeau said he’s confident the community will continue to step up and help the organization.
If you want to help local families, Dare to Care is still in need of canned goods, peanut butter and volunteers.
