Jeff Walz Updates Team, Beard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While actual games and practices are cancelled, life goes on in the world of college basketball. The same holds true for the University of Louisville women’s basketball team. Some players are still on campus, while others are home for the semester. “Everybody’s doing well. Most importantly, they’ve been doing very well in the classroom,” said head coach, Jeff Walz.
Last week, ACC Player of the Year, Dana Evans decided to return for her senior year, rather than make the jump to the WNBA. “I told her when she first talked to me about it, we’re going to support you in whatever decision you make,” said Walz. With an influx of talent such as McDonald’s All American Haley Van Lith, the Cards look to once again be a national championship contender.
Now that we’re all social distancing, like the rest of us, Jeff Walz finds himself at home with a lot of time on his hands. So, he’s taking that time to spend more time with his family, learn the latest technology, and grow a beard. “It’s the first time, obviously, it’s ever been to this length, and it’s a little annoying after a while,” quipped Walz. While the bearded one is deeply entrenched in his day job at UofL, he has been reassigned a number of times as home school director. “I started off as the teacher, then I moved to the principal, then I actually put myself as the super intendant for about three days, then my kids asked me if I would just be in charge of the lunch room,” said Walz.
