Jeff Walz Updates Team, Beard

Now that we’re all social distancing, like the rest of us, Jeff Walz finds himself at home with a lot of time on his hands. So, he’s taking that time to spend more time with his family, learn the latest technology, and grow a beard. “It’s the first time, obviously, it’s ever been to this length, and it’s a little annoying after a while,” quipped Walz. While the bearded one is deeply entrenched in his day job at UofL, he has been reassigned a number of times as home school director. “I started off as the teacher, then I moved to the principal, then I actually put myself as the super intendant for about three days, then my kids asked me if I would just be in charge of the lunch room,” said Walz.