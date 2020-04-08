Large-scale property reassessment pushed back in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A large-scale property reassessment in Jefferson County is being pushed back, And if you're a homeowner, it could save you money in taxes this year.
Colleen Younger, the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA), said Wednesday that all areas scheduled for reassessment in 2020 have now been moved to 2021. Property assessment is supposed to be done every four years, but in the face of COVID-19, Younger says changes had to made because this caused problems.
“Not being able to hold face to face meetings, and being out in the libraries,” said Younger. “This was a very large reassessment that had been planned and we simply had to modify that rolling it forward to 2021."
The change means homeowners in booming areas like Germantown, Highlands, Crescent Hill and St. Matthews will likely get to wait another year before paying higher taxes on higher-valued reassessed homes.
Younger said taxpayers are struggling as unemployment numbers in the state rise and that was another consideration for this decision. She said the market has been affected by this global pandemic, which doesn't reflect the way it's acted over the last few years.
In total, this affects about 100,000 homes and commercial properties in Louisville and Jefferson County.
