Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Beshear reports highest single-day number of virus cases
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has reported 147 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky. The number was the largest single-day number since the outbreak started. Beshear also announced seven more virus-related deaths Tuesday. The spike in cases follows more modest numbers of cases the prior two days. Beshear says cases those days appeared to be “artificially low." With the seven latest deaths, Kentucky’s death toll from the virus rose to 65.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RAND-PAUL
Paul recovered from coronavirus; volunteering at hospital
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says he has recovered from the coronavirus. The Republican lawmaker said Tuesday that he has started volunteering at a hospital in his hometown in Bowling Green. Paul tested positive for the virus in March. He became the first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. Senate. Paul said Tuesday that he appreciates all the good wishes he received. He says he was retested and the results came back negative. Paul is an eye surgeon. He says he has started volunteering to assist those in his community in need of medical help, including coronavirus patients.
AP-US-KENTUCKY-GOVERNOR-PARDONS
Kentucky offender let out of prison by Bevin charged by feds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who had sex crime convictions commuted by former Gov. Matt Bevin last year is now facing a federal charge of producing child pornography. The new charge against Dayton Jones stems from the events that led to sodomy and other charges against him in 2014. He was a few years into a 15-year sentence on those convictions when Bevin commuted the sentence last year. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Louisville says the 24-year-old Jones has been arrested on one charge of producing child sex abuse material. The charge carries a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted.
ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE
McGrath outpaces McConnell in fundraising for Kentucky race
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Amy McGrath raised substantially more campaign cash than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the first three months of 2020. McConnell's campaign on Tuesday reported raising nearly $7.5 million in the quarter. A few hours later, McGrath upped the ante. She reported taking in $12.8 million during the same period. Both campaigns reported having about the same amount of campaign cash on hand. McGrath is dramatically ahead of fundraising by other Democrats vying to challenge McConnell this November. Kentucky’s primary election, usually in late May, was pushed back to June 23 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY CONGRESS
Kentucky rep seeks to shore up support from Trump backers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky congressman who drew President Donald Trump's wrath for trying to stall a coronavirus aid package has released a campaign ad aimed at shoring up support from the president's fans. It comes as his primary challenger attempts to win over those voters. The ad shows a photo of U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie with Trump, both smiling and giving the thumbs-up. The Massie ad is airing across Kentucky’s 4th District. It portrays the congressman and Trump as being on the same team against Democrats. Challenger Todd McMurtry's campaign spokesman says the ad covers up Massie’s “do-nothing record."
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Governors seize spotlight amid states' coronavirus response
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Watching the governor’s daily press briefing is becoming a new daily ritual for families holed up and isolated by the new coronavirus. Governors including Ohio's Mike DeWine, New York's Andrew Cuomo and Kentucky's Andy Beshear have seen their visibility skyrocket amid the global pandemic. A new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more Americans approve of the way their state government is handling the coronavirus outbreak than approve of the federal government's approach. After years of intense focus on Washington and a creeping nationalization of politics, the coronavirus crisis has become a reminder of the significance of leaders closer to home.