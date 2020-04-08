Local company helps to make intubation boxes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville company that typically designs and builds museum exhibits has changed gears to manufacture a protective device for doctors and nurses.
Solid Light, Inc. built intubation boxes from clear acrylic that will allow medical professionals to care for patients who have respiratory issues to protect them from coughs and sneezes.
“We must protect our doctors and nurses, the heroes on the front lines of this crisis,” Solid Light Owner and President Cynthia Torp said in a release. “These intubation boxes are our way to contribute. Given the urgent demand for personal protective equipment, we want to spread the word and get as many as possible into the hands of medical professionals.”
The company has sent thirty intubation boxes to doctors in New York City, California, Oregon, Georgia and Kentucky.
