Non-traditional instruction underway for JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s back to school for JCPS students, and on the first day of non-traditional instruction, district leaders and teachers want parents to know the new normal is also new for them.
Tuesday, as instruction began for students at home, the big question of the day was coming from families who had not yet received their Chromebook. JCPS told parents not to worry, as they are on the way and teachers are being flexible.
While other much smaller districts have already been adapting to non-traditional instruction, JCPS has a lot on it’s plate. Officials want families to know of the more than 20,000 Chromebooks requested, all should be delivered by the end of the week.
“You know so far we have gotten good response from our families,” JCPS Spokeswoman Renee Murphy told WAVE 3 News of the first day back. “The great thing is, especially with our online portal, we had that up for a while.”
This week is a learning process for the district, parents and teachers like first year Pleasure Ridge Park High School teacher Molly Huff.
“I’m encouraged by the feedback I’ve gotten from my students,” Huff, who is a cinematography and video production teacher, said. “The correspondence I’ve gotten from my students, I haven’t heard from everyone, but I’ve heard from a lot of them. They’re excited about the assignment this week and that makes me excited.”
Huff said what is really wonderful is the way her school is connecting with its leaders and teachers to answer questions through Zoom meetings and to reach parents.
Byck Elementary teacher Brittney Gee said her school staff and students are adapting, too.
“There’s no pressure here," she said. "We are all trying to figure this out together.”
Gee also teaches at the University of Louisville but said this situation is much different, and while she’s communicated with most families, finding students can be a challenge.
“We are leaving messages, and no one has called back," Gee said. "But we are very diligent, and so in our records, we won’t just have the home number. We’ll start calling auntie or we start calling grandma. We say, ‘We want to make sure you guys are good. You have what you need?’ And your baby is still learning and keeping that brain strong.”
JCPS wants parents to know they can access choice boards on a cell phone or pick up hard copies at emergency food sites.
