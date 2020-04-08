One of Kentucky’s latest coronavirus victims fought on Omaha Beach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that a Kentucky man who died from the coronavirus was a World War II hero.
Beshear said 96-year-old William Miranda, of Boyd County, died over the weekend.
Miranda was injured while fighting on Omaha Beach on D-Day, and earned two Bronze Stars for his heroism.
Through Beshear, Miranda’s son Richard said “he was my hero. I was very proud of him.”
The governor also confirmed the state’s largest single-day increase in positive cases, with 204. The state total now stands at 1,346. The governor also reported eight new deaths, pushing the state total to 73.
Beshear provided a racial breakdown of the state’s coronavirus cases. Before he shared the numbers, he cautioned that racial data was only available for 66 percent of the case. Of those:
+ 80 percent are white, 12 percent are black, 2.5 percent are Asian, 2.3 percent are multi-race and 3.5 percent were listed as other.
+ Of the deaths, racial data is available for 82 percent of the victims: 86 percent were white, 12 percent were black, 1.75 percent were Asian.
At 25 long-term care facilities in Kentucky, 72 residents and 35 staffers have tested positive, Beshear said. There have also been 13 deaths.
The governor also said nine inmates and six staff members have tested positive at the Green River Correctional Complex.
At Western State Hospital, nine inmates and seven staffers have tested positive. There have been two deaths.
