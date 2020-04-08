Panera to add groceries for curbside pickup or delivery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Panera bread is changing things up during the coronavirus crisis. You can now get groceries for curbside pickup or delivery.
Customers can order milk, bread and fresh produce through “Panera Grocery” on the company’s app or website.
You can pick up your groceries or regular menu items at drive-thru or curbside pickup, through contact-free delivery, or on Grubhub.
The program promises customers will get their groceries within 40 minutes.
