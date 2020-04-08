Physicians paint prayer rocks for fellow health care workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville physicians and cardiology team members made prayer rocks for the Cardiac Care Unit and and Emergency Department staff at Norton Audubon Hospital.
This is one of the ways health care workers showed their support for each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Norton Audubon was chosen because they are one of the local hospitals that were hit hard with coronavirus cases.
A group of physicians decorated the rocks in an assortment of colors and painted inspirational messages on them to be distributed later to those working on the front lines.
