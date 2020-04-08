1 shot in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot in the Portland neighborhood.
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 21st Street and Griffiths Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His condition has not been released.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
