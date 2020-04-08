StormTALK! Weather Blog: Alert Day Update

8PM-12AM: A broken line of thunderstorm cells will move into SW IN and W KY. Large hail, damaging winds, very intense cloud-to-ground lightning and even a tornado will be possible. The timing window is large as details are unclear how the cells will evolve as they approach I-65. The setup certainly favors them congealing together into a more solid line. As this happens, parts of the line will speed up or “cold pool” out faster than other sections. In some cases there could be a good 90 min difference in timing along the line with the bowing segments. While a more linear idea does cut down on the hail and tornado threat over time, it does increase the straight-line wind threat. As it stands now, there is fuel certainly available for these thunderstorms. Although there is one that may help in easing at least some of the threats...and that is the lack of deep moisture. Dry air can help cut down the tornado and hail threat. We’ll just have to see how on track the data is as we get closer.