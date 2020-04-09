Active Heroes, American Red Cross workshop to help ease stress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Active Heroes and The American Red Cross will be presenting a free virtual workshop to ease stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the workshop, the American Red Cross will be teaching people how to deal with several topics including the stress of isolation, managing health, care for family members, healthy communication, relaxation exercises, goals and healthy.
The workshop will be held on April 28 at 1 p.m. To attend, click here.
