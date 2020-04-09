Barricades being installed at 3 Louisville parks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Parks is installing barricades during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The barricades will be installed at Iroquois, Cherokee and Chickasaw parks and will keep cars, trucks and motorcycles from using the loop roads into the parks.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the change will give walkers, runners and bicyclists who want to get outside more room to social distance and prevent large gatherings.
“We have to be disciplined about this, because we’re battling a virus that doesn’t take a day off and doesn’t care why we’re in proximity with our neighbors. It just wants to infect as many people as possible,” Fischer said.
The city recently closed playgrounds, basketball courts and other areas in Metro Parks because people were continuing to use them without maintaining safe social distance.
The installation will begin Thursday at 7 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.