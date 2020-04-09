Beshear confirms 134 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Kentucky’s coronavirus case total now stands at 1,452.
Beshear said 134 new cases have been diagnosed since his daily update from Wednesday.
The governor also reported six new deaths -- four in Jefferson County and two in Hopkins County -- pushing the state’s total to 71.
Beshear said of the 134 new cases, 62 were in Jefferson County and 33 are in Fayette County.
He also said there have been a total of 426 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, 228 of whom are still in a hospital. Of those patients, 105 of them are currently in ICU.
“Let’s be grateful and thankful for those that are helping them,” Beshear said.
Beshear said 395 once-diagnosed patients have recovered, and repeated his message that Kentucky’s rate of increase is slower than most other states.
“Our doubling rate is lower,” he said. “I know the social distancing is working, so keep it up, keep it up, keep it up.”
