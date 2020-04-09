Family says Jody Demling’s condition is improving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family members say that WAVE 3 Sports contributor Jody Demling is improving, after being hospitalized for coronavirus. His family posted on Facebook that he is off the ventilator and doing better.
Jody’s wife Angela writes,
"Jody Demling is off the vent!!!! We are beyond excited!!!
I talked to him -very briefly. He’s obviously very hoarse.
The dr said his goal today is to rest and breathe.
Thank you all for your continuous prayers! They worked!!! He’s not home yet, so let’s keep them coming.
He has had fabulous care. His medical staff is celebrating just as much as we are! It’s so awesome to hear the excitement in their voices since I can’t be there."
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.