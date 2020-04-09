Fischer confirms 17 new cases, 5 more deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Thursday announced only 17 new cases of the coronavirus in Jefferson County.
“I know that’s a relatively small number,” he said during his daily video conference Thursday. “I really downplay the impact of that ... We know there’s just a lot more people who are COVID-positive in the community ... We just don’t have the testing.”
The new cases bring the county’s total to 495.
Fischer also reported five new fatalities, stretching the county’s death total to 36.
The newest victims were three women, ages 87, 83 and 52, and two men, ages 69 and 59.
Fischer said it appears the national peak of cases could in the next week, far sooner than originally predicted.
The mayor also gave a breakdown of cases within various first-responder departments:
+ LMPD: 3 positive cases, 1 has returned to work
+ Louisville Fire: 2 positive cases, both have returned to work
+ Louisville EMS: 2 positive cases, 1 has returned to work
+ LMDC: 35 inmates tested, 34 negative results, with 1 still pending; 3 officers positive, all recovering at home
+ Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: 2 positive cases, both recovering
