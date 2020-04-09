Flags line Louisville neighborhood for pandemic frontline workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville neighborhood is taking a patriotic approach to the fight against COVID-19.
On Tuesday morning, residents of the Valencia Villas neighborhood set out to plant American flags alongside every roadway and in front of every home.
"People have died to support that flag,” said HOA President Betty Fox. “There are people who are dying now."
Whether it's on the frontlines of a war or the frontlines of a global pandemic, Fox wanted to show support for the people fighting for the United States at this time.
Now, 140 flags line the streets of Valencia Villas. Fox wants to bring the neighborhood together to show support.
Others living there say it's no surprise that Fox and her husband are out early putting the flags out.
“She's always doing something like this,” said neighbor Dave Zuhars. “[Her and her husband] are both veterans.”
Fox and her husband put flags out during holidays like the Fourth of July as well.
Not only are her and her husband veterans, they said 25 others in the 100 homes in the neighborhood are also veterans. Many are retired and are at a vulnerable age.
Fox is glad the neighborhood is following social distancing guidelines set forth by good leadership.
"We're glad that our president and our governor are doing things to protect us,” said Fox.
In total the flags line five different streets.
