FORECAST: Freezing for some tonight

- Rain likely on Easter Sunday
- Long range show below average temperatures continue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will be on the increase this evening and tonight with a slight shower chance. In fact, a slight chance for showers will be possible just after midnight with a few flurries north not out of the question. A Freeze WARNING is in place for central Indiana.
Winds will ease a bit Friday, but temperatures stay chilly despite the sunshine. Highs top out in the 50s.
Friday night lows slide into the upper 30s under mostly clear skies. Frost may be possible away from the city.
On Saturday, early morning sun will get replaced with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will get above 60 degrees in the afternoon.
