FORECAST: Gusty winds & cold temperatures early Friday

- Rain likely on Easter Sunday
- Long range shows below average temperatures continue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A period of clouds rolling through with a few scattered showers and flurries overnight. Temperatures dropping into the 30s for all with a few 20s possible. A FREEZE WARNING in place for our northern counties in Indiana.
Winds will ease a bit Friday, but temperatures stay chilly despite the sunshine. Highs top out in the 50s. Friday night lows slide into the upper 30s under mostly clear skies. Frost may be possible away from the city.
On Saturday, early morning sun will get replaced with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will get above 60 degrees in the afternoon.
