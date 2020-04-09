FORECAST: Sunny but cool Friday ahead

- FROST ADVISORY: Along/west of I-65 Late Tonight/Saturday Morning
- FREEZE WARNING: East of I-65 Late Tonight/Saturday Morning
- EASTER SUNDAY NIGHT: Strong to severe t-storms possible with damaging winds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine for this Good Friday, though it will be a cool day with most of it spent in the 40s.
Frost and Freeze Alerts are up for late tonight into Saturday morning. Most areas will drop into the low to mid-30s but areas east of I-65 could see a few 20s.
On Saturday, the early morning sun will get replaced with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will get above 60 degrees in the afternoon. Showers arrive late at night into Sunday morning.
A much stronger storm system moves in Easter Sunday with light showers to start, but they ramp up in coverage and intensity by evening. The risk will be there for severe wind gusts Sunday night perhaps in the form of thunderstorms. Stay close to the forecast for updates.
